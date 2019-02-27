Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zora Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zora Smith


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Zora Smith Obituary
Zora Smith

Muncie - Zora M. Smith, 90 passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Oneida Tennessee on March 23, 1928 to Frona and Henry Thompson.

She moved to Muncie where she lived for many years. She enjoyed collecting barbies, shopping, food, and loved spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, friend and will be missed by many.

Zora is survived by her family Paul Malone, daughter Linda Burris Smith (Bob Slaven), sons Gary Smith (Nickie), Roger Smith (Renee), Dave Burris, 7 grandchildren; Amber and Mandy Waters, Holly Mullenix (Dewayne), Gary Allen Smith (Jill), Angie Ridge (Rod), Jeff Smith (Lisa), Derek Smith (Rosana), 17 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.

Zora is preceded in death by her parents, and husband Clay, one sister and two brothers.

A funeral service for Zora will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Parson Mortuary with Pastor Mark Dill officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 noon until the time of service on Saturday. The family would like to give a special thank you to everyone who helped make her final days special. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.parsonmortaury.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now