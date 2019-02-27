|
Zora Smith
Muncie - Zora M. Smith, 90 passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Oneida Tennessee on March 23, 1928 to Frona and Henry Thompson.
She moved to Muncie where she lived for many years. She enjoyed collecting barbies, shopping, food, and loved spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, friend and will be missed by many.
Zora is survived by her family Paul Malone, daughter Linda Burris Smith (Bob Slaven), sons Gary Smith (Nickie), Roger Smith (Renee), Dave Burris, 7 grandchildren; Amber and Mandy Waters, Holly Mullenix (Dewayne), Gary Allen Smith (Jill), Angie Ridge (Rod), Jeff Smith (Lisa), Derek Smith (Rosana), 17 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.
Zora is preceded in death by her parents, and husband Clay, one sister and two brothers.
A funeral service for Zora will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Parson Mortuary with Pastor Mark Dill officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 noon until the time of service on Saturday. The family would like to give a special thank you to everyone who helped make her final days special. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.parsonmortaury.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 27, 2019