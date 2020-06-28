Jimmy Lynn Moore LEXINGTON- Jimmy Lynn Moore, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020at his home in Lexington, SC. Jimmy was born April 12, 1946 to Bob and Mina Moore. He served in the Army as a soldier in Vietnam War. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone. Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Molly (Michael; grandchildren, Parker and Ryleigh, sisters, Linda Griffith (david), Pattty Davis and Robin Hammond (Hal); numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. His parents, Bob and Mina Moore, his wife, Bonnie Moore and his granddaughter, Sarah Piner, preceded Jimmy in death. A celebration of life service will be held 6:30 pm Momday, July 6 at Lexington Church of God, 1331 Nazareth Rd., Lexington, SC 29073. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent the family to help pay medical expenses. Condolences to www.barr-price.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 28, 2020.