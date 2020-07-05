Mr. & Mrs. Ned Ernest Wymer ELGIN Mr. Ned Ernest Wymer, 72 and his beloved wife, Barbara "Bobbie" Kimbler Wymer, 71, of Elgin, died Thursday, July 2, 2020. Ned was born in South Carolina, on June 7, 1948, and was a son of the late Eugene and Verlie Morish Wymer. Barbara was born in Virginia, on July 25, 1948, and was a daughter of the late Carl and Ilene Dixon Kimbler. Ned loved to tinker with motors, being outside, and often went fishing and hunting. He was self employed, passionately working in construction. Bobbie loved to help her husband build things and spending time with him as well as the rest of her family. She enjoyed collecting baby dolls and retired from G. Werber Bryan Psychiatric Hospital. Together, in their free time, they would ride their motorcycle and never miss an opportunity to spend time with their family or help someone out that was in need. They leave behind two sons, Gene Wymer (Rue) and Brian Wymer (Barbara); grandchildren, Justin, Mary, Brittany, Matthew; step-grandchild, Christopher Ballentine; Ned's siblings, Amos, Jerry, and Violet; Bobbie's sisters, Carol and Linda; as well as a host of extended family members and friends. The funeral service for Mr. & Mrs. Wymer will be held 11 o'clock, Tuesday, July 7th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o'clock, Monday evening at the funeral home. Everyone is invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the local requirement that that everyone wears a mask and maintains a social distance to provide a safe environment for all. For those unable to attend, you may stream the service remotely at ShivesFuneralHome.com
and by visiting their tribute page. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com