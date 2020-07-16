A. Kirby Price CAYCE - Services for Kirby Price, 81, of Cayce, will be private. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Kirby Price passed away July 12, 2020. Born in North Carolina, he was a son of the late Horace Jethro Price and Beatrice Stegall Price. He graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School in 1957. Kirby is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sylvia Kay Price; daughters, Sandy Claypoole (Jack) of Lexington, Karon Thackston (Troy) of Elgin; grandson, Connor Claypoole; sister, Jettie Swygert of Nashville; brother, Jerry Price (Beth) of Elgin, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 200 Center Point Circle, #100, Columbia, SC 29210.
