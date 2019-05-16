Deborah A. Pondish LAKE WATEREE Funeral service for Deborah Ann Pondish, 58, will be held on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff, with burial to follow in Hardshell Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers. Memorials may be made to El-Bethel Faith Community Church. Mrs. Pondish passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2019. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of Linda Thompson Alderman and the late Woody Alderman. She was a member of EL-Bethel Faith Community Church. She enjoyed traveling in her RV and fishing. Surviving are her husband of 23 years, James Neal Pondish; daughters, Monica Miller of St. Louis, Mo. And Ashley Goodaker (Keith) of Danville, Va.; step-son, James Pondish Jr. (JoAnn) of Lugoff; mother, Linda Alderman of Columbia; sister, Cynthia Eisenhower (Craig); and grandchildren, Will Jordan, J.R. Pondish, Jackson Lucchesi, Ava Lucchesi and Elley Goodaker. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Alderman; and granddaughter, Victoria Pondish. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 16, 2019