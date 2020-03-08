A. Louie Winter, Jr. COLUMBIA - A. Louie Winter, Jr., 92, of Columbia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 6, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Sandersville, Georgia, a son of the late Louie Winter, Sr. and Thelma Stephens Winter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Johnnie Keith Winter and his precious daughter, Melanie Winter Howard. Survivors include his loving wife, Gladys Welch Winter; sons, Rev. Robert Winter (Ann) and Steve Winter (Debbie); son-in-law, Paul Howard; step-daughters, Rita Whitesides (Joel), Jeannie Fuller (Chip), Pam Carr (Stephen); 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two additional great-grandchildren due this summer; as well as his siblings, Thelma Winter and Ned Winter (Sandee). Louie was a long-time member of Shandon Baptist Church and served his Lord as a deacon, Sunday school director, and teacher. He was an active participant and supporter of local and foreign missions. In addition, he served in several civic clubs, including the Gideon's, Jaycees, Lions Club, Breakfast Optimist Club, and was a 32-degree Mason. He was a true patriot that honorably served his country in the US Navy during WWII. Louie was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Louie began his career as a teacher and later became State Farm Insurance independent agent in Sylvania, GA. He would later become the manager of the southeast region for State Farm Insurance, where he would consistently recruit and train the best agents in the US and Canada. The funeral service for Mr. Winter will be held 12:30 o'clock, Friday, March 13th, at Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Dr., Columbia, SC with Rev. L. Barry Gray officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11:30 o'clock in The Gathering Place of the church. Burial will follow the funeral service at 2 o'clock at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Impact Ministries in Myrtle Beach and the Live Sent Missions Fund at Shandon Baptist Church. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 8, 2020