Abbie Bozard
December 3, 2020
Gilbert, South Carolina - Abbie Maida Guess Bozard, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Abbie, born April 26, 1928 in Olar, SC was the youngest of six children to Frank McCarley Guess and Maida Lee Still Guess. Abbie was married to the love of her life, James Bryant Bozard, for 72 years, until his death on July 19, 2017. They met in a two-room school house in Ravenel and were married while James was on leave from the Navy during WWII.
Abbie had a passion for working with children and was dedicated to Old Lexington Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school until the COVID-19 pandemic. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and beloved by a large extended family.
Surviving are her children, James Ronald Bozard (Tanya), Stephen McDonald Bozard (Diane), and Timothy Marion Bozard (Colleen); grandchildren, Bryant, Sarah, Nicole, Brandon, Taylor, Kelly, and Nicholas; five great-grandchildren with the sixth on the way; and nieces she loved as daughters.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Old Lexington Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Lexington Baptist Church General Fund, 800 Old Lexington Rd. B-L, SC 29070, Epworth Children's Home P. O. Box 50466 Columbia, SC 29250, or the charity of your choice
. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, B-L Chapel is assisting the family. The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice for the excellent care Abbie received.
