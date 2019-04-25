Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

T.Sgt. Abell Hunter (Ret. USAF) COLUMBIA - T.Sgt. Abell Hunter (Ret. USAF) was born to the late Aaron Hunter, Sr. and Essie B. Cooper Hunter on Tuesday, March 29, 1932, in Valdosta, Georgia. He and his four brothers were raised by his uncle and aunt, Osbie and Ida Hunter. He was educated in the schools of Gainesville. After graduating from high school, Abell enlisted in the United States Air Force and faithfully served his country for twenty-three years. He was deployed in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #4262. In 1956, he married the love of his life, the late Rose M. Jones Hunter. On Sunday, April 21, 2019, T.Sgt. Abell Hunter (Ret. USF) entered into eternal rest. He leaves cherished memories with his daughters, Rev. Darlene Hunter-Baker, and Debbie Renee Hunter; one sister-in-law, Marneisse (Freddie); a special niece, Eartha Carter-Watson; an adopted granddaughter, Danielle Rivers; and a host nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The homegoing service for T.Sgt. Abell Hunter (Ret. USAF) will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 10:00 AM at Reid Chapel AME Church, 6100 David Street with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

