Abraham Gold Jr. COLUMBIA - Abraham Gold Jr. went home to be with the Lord on May 17, 2020. He was born in Calhoun County, South Carolina on May 14, 1929 and attended Calhoun County public schools. He was drafted into US Army in 1952 and later graduated from Benedict College and New York University with a degree in English and a certification in Guidance and School Administration. He was a passionate administrator with over 34 years of commitment to education in Columbia. Mr. Gold lived a full life and enjoyed simple pleasures including fishing, gardening, and spending time with family and friends Funeral services are entrusted to Leevy's Funeral Home at 1831 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC. A private service will be held for family members and will be streamed online. The interment will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of floral arrangements, the family is kindly asking that donations be given to - Second Calvary Baptist Church 1110 Mason Rd., Columbia, SC 29203 with a reference of Abraham Gold in the subject/memo. All funds will be used to support the Youth Ministry, a personal passion of Abraham Gold Jr.



