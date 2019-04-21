Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Acie Scott. View Sign

Acie D. Scott COLUMBIA Acie D. Scott, 82, of Columbia passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Acie was born to parents Marion Eugene Scott and Jamie Cooper Scott on February 25, 1937 in Winnsboro, S.C. Mr. Scott served proudly in the United States Army from 1954-1957. Acie and his wife, Judith Jones Scott, were married for 62 years. Mr. Scott worked for Southern Bell, currently known as AT&T, for 36 years. Following his time with Southern Bell, he worked for the Joe Henry Company for 25 years. Mr. Scott attended Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Acie enjoyed playing golf, collecting sharks teeth, and traveling. He especially enjoyed the beach and taking cruises with family and friends. Mr. Scott is survived by his wife, Judith Jones Scott; three children, Robin Scott Mincey (John Montjoy), Sonny Scott, and Cathy Scott Watson (Lee); three brothers, Ted Scott, Randy Scott, and Larry Scott; six grandchildren, Jennifer Mincey, Judith All (Daniel), Ryan Watson, Jordan Croft (Michael), Shannon Watson, and Ellory Scott; five great grandchildren, Brianna Haley, Taylor Haley, Savannah Haley, Miller Croft, and Aiden All. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Steve Scott; one grandchild, Joseph Mincey; and one great grandchild, Kaitlyn Mincey. Services for Mr. Acie D. Scott will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Dean Reynolds officiating at Temples Halloran Funeral Home 3500 Bush River Road Columbia, SC 29212 with entombment to follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Temples Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross 2715 Bull Street Columbia, SC 29201.

