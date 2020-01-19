Ada Mae Friday Parker COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mrs. Ada Mae Friday Parker, 95, of 1316 Oak St. will be held at 12:00pm, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Jenkinsville, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held from 1pm to 6pm today at Glovers Memorial Chapel. Born in Fairfield County, Mrs. Ada Mae Friday Parker died Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Surviving: son, Jerry C. Parker, brother, Wesley Friday; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Jan. 19, 2020