Adam Brooks Glover WAYNESVILLE, N.C. - Adam Glover, 32, of Columbia, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A private burial service for the family was held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Clyde, North Carolina. A Memorial Service in Columbia, South Carolina, will be held at a later date that will be announced at www.smokymountaincremations.com Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2020