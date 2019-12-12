Addie Mae Myers Bates

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Addie Mae Myers Bates.
Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Chappelle Memorial A.M.E. Church
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
ppelle Memorial A.M.E. Church
1101 Pine Street
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Addie Mae Myers Bates COLUMBIA, SC Funeral service for Ms. Addie Mae Myers Bates will be held at 1:00 p.m. (viewing at 12:00 p.m.) Friday at Chappelle Memorial A.M.E. Church, 1101 Pine Street with burial at Serenity Memorial Garadens, Buckner Road. Viewing for Ms. Bates will be held today from 1:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her daughter, Carmen Belton Carter; and a host of grandchildren and other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Dec. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.