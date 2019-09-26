Adelaide Rutland Bodie BATESBURG-LEESVILLE-Adelaide Rutland Bodie, age 93, passed away September 25, 2019, at Edgefield County Hospital. A native of Batesburg-Leesville, SC, she was the widow of Henry Duane Bodie, Jr. and daughter of the late LeRoy Edward and Elizabeth Trimble Rutland. She was also predeceased by two sons, Henry Duane Bodie III, and William Russell Bodie. During the years that she lived in Batesburg-Leesville, she was very active in the community and her church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Survivors include her children, Bob Bodie (Donna) and Martha Bodie Herlong (Joe Ben), daughters-in-law Peggy Bodie and Lynn Bodie, 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Barr-Price Funeral Home, 256 Main Street, Batesburg-Leesville, SC. Visitation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC or to the . Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Sept. 26, 2019