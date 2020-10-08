Adele Kelly
February 21, 1924 - October 6, 2020
ELGIN, South Carolina - Mrs. Adele Rabon Kelly, 96, wife of the late Samuel Walter "Buck" Kelly, left this world and entered into the Glory of God on October 6, 2020.
Mrs. Kelly was born in Blaney, S.C. (now Elgin) on February 21, 1924. She was one of eight children of the late John Henry and Blanche Summer Rabon.
Mrs. Kelly graduated from Blaney Public School in 1941. She married her childhood playmate and sweetheart, Samuel "Buck" Kelly in 1942. She was a homemaker until the early death of her husband in 1962. After the passing of her husband, she worked at the Elgin Watch Factory in Blaney. She also worked at Monroe Egg Farm, Dictaphone and Townsend Chain Saw Factory in Quality Control, tool and die, that required her to travel frequently to Pittsburg, PA. She worked at various other places until retiring to take care of her mother. After her mother passed away, she and her sister Mattie worked at the Kershaw County Council on Aging, where they made many good memories and had lots of fun.
Mrs. Kelly was a life-long resident of Elgin and was a member of Blaney Baptist Church for 85 years. Her daddy was a foreman on the railroad and Mayor of Blaney and they lived in "the old section house" right next to the railroad tracks during and soon after the Depression. That created many interesting and funny stories of her childhood and siblings growing up in Blaney. She had her own "our gang" of friends who followed her through the countryside on Saturday mornings for their adventure in the woods when looking for and eating wild plums, sparkleberries and any other goodies they could find, along with their homemade "sugar and butter biscuits." She made beautiful crocheted afghans and quilts. She and all of her sisters were wonderful cooks; they always wanted to open their own restaurant. She had a "green thumb" and everything she planted flourished. She took great care of and treasured all of her precious dogs and pets she had throughout the years. They were her special friends. Everyone who knew her loved her precious sense of humor. She always found joy in each day through her strong faith and love for God, her Lord and Savior. She was truly loved and we will all miss her so much and she will always be in our hearts. She loved all of her family and friends unconditionally, as God loves us.
Mrs. Kelly is survived by her daughter, Doris Kling; a son, Samuel "Sam" Kelly, Jr. (Kim); daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Kelly; grandchildren, Kelly Cobb (Earl), Samuel Davis Kelly, Samantha Kelly, Rebecca Greer; great-grandchildren, Lindsey and Davis Cobb, Sydney Kelly; great-great grandson, Houston Huggins; sister-in-law, Eva LaVerne Rabon; and many loving nieces and nephews and their families.
She was predeceased by her husband; parents; her son, Stephen William Kelly; granddaughter, Linda Renee' Kelly; son-in-law, Theo Davis McLeod; sisters, Jessie Catoe Higgins, Mattie Branham, Mary Hudson, Helen Steadman, Virginia Monroe; brothers, John Henry Rabon, Jr., William Stanley Rabon, and a granddaughter-in-law, Elizabeth "Bett" Kelly.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at Blaney Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Jacob Helsley will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 – 11 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to Blaney Baptist Church, P.O. Box 305, Elgin, S.C. 29045 or to any no-kill animal shelter or to any charity of your choice
.
For the safety of everyone attending the visitation and service, mutual respect and love, the family would appreciate following the CDC guidelines and wear a mask due to the COVID-19 virus.