Adrienne Loadholt

August 27, 1928 - November 29, 2020

Fairfax, South Carolina - Lilla Adrienne Thomas Loadholt, 92, died on November 29, 2020. Adrienne was born on August 27, 1928 to Lilla Adrienne Deer Thomas and Benjamin Franklin Thomas, Sr in Farifax, SC. She was one of eight children. She attended Fairfax public schools and graduated high school in 1945. After graduating from high school, she attended Winthrop College and earned a BS degree in school music in May of 1949.

On December 21, 1948, Adrienne married her childhood sweetheart, H.M. Loadholt, in Fairfax First Baptist Church. After marriage and graduation, Adrienne was a music teacher at Thornwell Orphanage in Clinton, SC during the 1949-1950 school year. During the 1950-1951 school year, Adrienne was the Music Supervisor for all the Elementary Schools in Newberry County, SC. From 1953-1971, she was a classroom and music teacher at Maryville Elementary School in Georgetown, SC and taught private piano and voice lessons. In 1971, HM received a call to Irmo, SC to be principal of Irmo Elementary School. The family moved to Irmo where they lived until HM's retirement in 1987. Adrienne was employed as a classroom teacher/leader at Irmo Middle School and Leaphart Elementary.

In 1987, they returned to Fairfax, SC, where they resided until October 2012. While living in Fairfax, Adrienne taught in the private school for four years. Following that, HM and Adrienne were co-owners of Adrienne's Boutique, a lady's dress shop located in Fairfax. Adrienne was an integral part of the community. She organized a local chapter of the Red Hat Society, she was a member of the Fairfax Garden Club, served as President of the Fairfax Library Board, was a member of the Bratton-Jenkins Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and a member of the Charles Pinckney Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. With her husband, she co-chaired the Fairfax Recycling Initiative. In October 2012, HM and Adrienne moved to The Heritage at Lowman, White Rock, SC.

Adrienne's love of Christ began at an early age and her commitment to worship extended throughout her life. At the age of 9, Adrienne dedicated her life to Christ and became a baptized member of Fairfax First Baptist Church. She was active in the youth activities and music program in the church. While living in Georgetown with H.M. and their family, she was very involved with the music activities at Trinity Lutheran Church. She continued to assume active roles at St Michael's Lutheran Church in Irmo and later at Our Savior Lutheran Church in West Columbia. Upon her return to Fairfax in 1987, she was an active member of St. Nicholas Lutheran Church, serving as organist for 25 years. Her faith in Christ guided her throughout her life and was an inspiration to others.

Adrienne is survived by their three children: Herbert Moore Loadholt, Jr., Susan Loadholt Armistead (Roger), and David Thomas Loadholt (Sharon). Five grandchildren: Troy Loadholt (Stephanie), Starr Loadholt Freedman, Amanda Armistead (Cershel), Lori Rhoden (Christian) and Georgia Loadholt. Six great-grandchildren; Myles Christopher Loadholt, Malachi Addison, Max Loadholt Freedman, Lauren Loadholt, Savannah Armistead and Sybil Adrienne Freedman. In addition, Adrienne is survived by a plethora of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Adrienne was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, H. M, her daughter in law, Rebecca P Loadholt (Herbert) and 8 siblings: Zoe Thomas Rickenbaker, Miriam Thomas Rankin, Benjamin Franklin Thomas Jr, Julia Thomas Lynes, Annie Lee Thomas Neil, Robert Eugene Thomas, Joseph Deer Thomas, Marilyn Thomas Edmondson.

A private service and interment was held on December 1, 2020 at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church, 235 St. Nicholas Church Road, Fairfax, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Lutheran Church at PO Box 1111, Fairfax, SC, 29827.





