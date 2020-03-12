Agnes Maria McLeary WEST COLUMBIA - Agnes Maria Mai McLeary passed on to be with our Lord on March 10, 2020. She was born on September 1, 1926 in Wuerzburg, Germany. She is survived by her husband, Jerry McLeary; son, Andrew McLeary; granddaughter, Reagan McLeary and brother, Ignaz Mai, of Wuerzburg, Germany. She was predeceased by her parents, Karl and Regina Mai; brothers, Ludwig Mai and Adelbert Mai and sister, Mary Ann Argermann, all of Wuerzburg, Germany. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church Building Fund, 3050 Leaphart Rd., West Columbia, SC 29170 or , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Mar. 12, 2020