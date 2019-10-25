Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia 200 State Street West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-369-8256 Send Flowers Obituary

Agnes Patterson Braziel WEST COLUMBIA, SC - Agnes Patterson Braziel, 83, of West Columbia,SC, entered into the presence of her Lord Jesus on October 21, 2019 while a resident of Morningside of Lexington. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Selma Anne and Jolley Watson, III; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Teresa Lynn Braziel; grandchildren: Rachel Watson,Jonathan Watson, Ashton Braziel Clemons and her husband, Chad, Cameron Braziel, Alex Braziel, step-grandson, Alden Childress, and longtime friend, Barbara Saxon. The family would like to extend their sincere and immense gratitude to the administration and staff of Morningside of Lexington Assisted Living for their gracious and compassionate care during the last five years and to the staff of Halcyon Hospice for their loving support and care of Mrs. Braziel and her family during her last days. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4238 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC. Funeral services will be at Fellowship Baptist Church at ­­­­11 am on Friday, October 25th, 2019. The graveside service will immediately follow at Woodridge Memorial Park, on Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC. The family will be at the home of Selma Anne and Jolley Watson. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to be made to either the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, the Ronald McDonald House, or the . Full details available at

Agnes Patterson Braziel WEST COLUMBIA, SC - Agnes Patterson Braziel, 83, of West Columbia,SC, entered into the presence of her Lord Jesus on October 21, 2019 while a resident of Morningside of Lexington. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Selma Anne and Jolley Watson, III; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Teresa Lynn Braziel; grandchildren: Rachel Watson,Jonathan Watson, Ashton Braziel Clemons and her husband, Chad, Cameron Braziel, Alex Braziel, step-grandson, Alden Childress, and longtime friend, Barbara Saxon. The family would like to extend their sincere and immense gratitude to the administration and staff of Morningside of Lexington Assisted Living for their gracious and compassionate care during the last five years and to the staff of Halcyon Hospice for their loving support and care of Mrs. Braziel and her family during her last days. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4238 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC. Funeral services will be at Fellowship Baptist Church at ­­­­11 am on Friday, October 25th, 2019. The graveside service will immediately follow at Woodridge Memorial Park, on Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC. The family will be at the home of Selma Anne and Jolley Watson. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to be made to either the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, the Ronald McDonald House, or the . Full details available at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close