Agnes Rutledge Donaldson COLUMBIA - Services for Agnes Rutledge Donaldson, 99, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will greet friends immediately following the service until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be private. Agnes Rutledge Donaldson (Aggie) passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Solutions, where she resided for the past few years. She was born in Walhalla, SC, in 1920. She was predeceased by her parents, Pearl Cantrell and Robert A. Rutledge, her husband, Donald Donaldson, and her siblings, Mary Louise, Vernon, and Ann Morris Rutledge. Agnes graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Charlotte, NC, where she was often told she had a strong resemblance to Scarlett O'Hara and was awarded the Scarlett O'Hara award. Upon her husband's death in 2004, Agnes moved from Burbank, CA, where she retired from Wells Fargo Bank, to Columbia, SC, to share a residence with her only living brother, William D. Rutledge. She is survived by William, his four daughters, Mary Lynn Rutledge, Cindy Casto (Michael), Deborah Kline (Rick), Pamela Brown (Peter) and five grandnieces, Hanna Lapp, Ashley, McKain, Cecilia and Mary Rutledge Brown. She was a loving kind person and touched many with her generosity and strong wit. She will be forever missed. The family extends a sincere thank you to all of her loving caregivers and the staff of Brookdale Senior Solutions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation online at Macular.org. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Feb. 5, 2020