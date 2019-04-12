Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Smith. View Sign

Mary Agnes Robertson Smith DENTSVILLE - Mary Agnes Robertson Smith, 99, died April 11, 2019. A daughter of the late Samuel Furman Robertson and Fannie Mae Dillashaw, she was married to the late Davis O'Neil Smith. Agnes, and her husband, owned and worked alongside one another at their family business, the Red & White of Dentsville. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved family, traveling and watching Clemson sports. Agnes was a member of Rehoboth Methodist Church and a Representative Emeritus of IPTAY. Survivors include her children, Mary O'Neal Inman (Richard), Debbe Polson (Howard); grandchildren, Stephanee Inman Seay (Chris), Rev. Richard C. "Rick" Inman (Kristen) all of Columbia; great grandchildren, Ansley Elizabeth Seay of Washington, D.C., Greer O'Neal Seay, Harrison Davis Seay, Samuel Richard Seay, all of Columbia; sister, June Gardner of Easley. In addition to her parents and her husband she is preceded in death by three sisters and one brother. A service will be held 2 o'clock, Monday, April 15 th , at Rehoboth United Methodist Church, with The Rev. Constance "Connie" Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The family extends their deep appreciation to Agnes' dear friends at The Palmettos of Parklane, as well as her caregivers and sitters for their unwavering devotion. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 6911 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223. Memories and condolences may be shared at

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

