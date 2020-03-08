Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aileen Franklin. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Aileen Mae Franklin COLUMBIA Alieen Mae Pyne Franklin, 84, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born December 11, 1935 in Newport, RI, she was a daughter of the late Anthony Christopher and Irene A. Gill Pyne. She attended The University of Vermont and left school to marry the love of her life, the late LTC Robert Andrew Franklin, US Air Force (Ret.). Aileen enjoyed travelling throughout the world as a devoted Air Force wife and mother. She enjoyed cooking for her family, learning to cook Asian and European local favorites while stationed there. Aileen loved the blessing of giving and volunteered with the Red Cross wherever she lived. She was full of love but no more so than her love of the Catholic Church. Aileen was a devout loving practicing Catholic her entire life. Survivors include her children, Andrew Anthony Franklin (Bonnie), Marie Josephine Franklin, Jeanette Franklin Barber (Cecil) Therese Anne Franklin (Bob), Catherine Franklin DeVito (Matthew) and Christopher Louis Franklin; grandchildren, Anthony and Nathaniel Jenkins, Casey Maye DeVito, Taylor and Zachary Franklin and Christina Barber; as well as a sister, Patricia Pyne. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Allysha Anne Franklin. A service for Mrs. Franklin is being planned for the summer in her beloved home state of Vermont. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 721 Polo Road, Columbia, SC 29223. Memories and condolences may be shared at

