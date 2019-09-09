Aileen W. Self WEST COLUMBIA - Aileen W. Self, 90, of West Columbia, South Carolina peacefully passed away on September 7, 2019 at her home. She was born on October 2, 1928 in Lancaster, South Carolina to the late Mitt Hilton. Aileen was a strong, encouraging woman to her husband, her son and all who knew her. She was a caregiver and mother to many; a great listener, always offering wise advise. Her home was always open to family and friends. Aileen and her husband ran Self Heating and Air for over twenty years. In her spare time she loved to go fishing, and she was a great Southern cook. Aileen will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Aileen is survived by her son Donnie E. Self and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years E. J. Self, Jr.; her brothers, Henry Wallace and Eugene Flynn. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 6 - 8PM. Funeral services will be at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11AM. Bruce Wallace will be officiating. Interment will be at Celestial Memorial Gardens, 3111 Delree Street, West Columbia, SC 29170 following the funeral service. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Sept. 9, 2019