Alan Dale Britton ELGIN Alan Dale Britton, 70, of Elgin, South Carolina, died Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born in Jackson, Michigan on December 10, 1949, he was a son of the late Dale Livonne Britton and Mary Jane Cloack Seibert. Alan was a US Marine Corps Veteran and served in the Vietnam War before he was awarded a Purple Heart. Survivors include his wife, Merlita Gementiza Britton; sons, Nicholas and Jason Britton. In addition to his parents; he is preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Alan Britton and Gary Lee Britton. The funeral service for Mr. Britton will be held 3 o'clock, Sunday, March 1st, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 2 o'clock, at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be held 2 o'clock, Monday, March 2nd, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Feb. 28, 2020