Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Mount Olive Lutheran Church Irmo , SC Service 11:00 AM Mount Olive Lutheran Church Irmo , SC Obituary

Alan Francis Rush COLUMBIA - Major Alan Francis Rush, USAF (Ret.), 89, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Services will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Irmo, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel is assisting the family. Born March 11, 1930 at Walter Reed Hospital, he was the son of the late Col. Alan S. Rush and Reine Rush. He was a Student Director of Recreation at the University of Florida, where he received his Bachelors of Science in Business Administration. Alan received his commission through the Air Force ROTC program, and spent a 20 year career as an aviator in fighter interceptor, tactical reconnaissance and training squadrons. He flew 208 combat missions during the Vietnam War which included 86 low altitude visual reconnaissance missions. He was shot down during his 71st combat mission; the Jolly Green Rescue Chopper took multiple hits from ground fire during the cable-assisted extraction. He received many awards for his service, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star for heroism, Purple Heart and 17 Air Medals. Alan spent a second career with Michelin Tire Manufacturing. He was involved in opening their first manufacturing plant in the USA and trained personnel for other plants, notably the Lexington plant. Alan was a field representative with the State Development Board, after retiring from Michelin. Alan officiated football for 24 years, primarily for the South Carolina High School Football Association. Alan and his first mate Myrna Loy enjoyed sailing his Catalina sailboat, "The Phantom Flyer," and playing tennis for many years in their free time. Alan is survived by his wife of 63 years, Myrna; his children, Trish Pressimone (Mike), Deborah Langston (David), Alan Rush (Robin); five grandchildren, Julie Hobby (Amos), Scott Pressimone (Rai), James Langston (Bec), Jennifer Strumolo (Peter), Alan Rush III; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, William; and numerous nephews and nieces. Memorials may be made to Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 1541 Lake Murray Blvd, Columbia, SC 29212; or S.C. Oncology Associates, 166 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC 29210. The family wishes to thank Dr. Fred Kudrik and his staff for their compassionate care. Memories may be shared at

