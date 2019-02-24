Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Lancashire. View Sign



Alan Bradford Lancashire LEXINGTON Alan Bradford Lancashire, formerly of Somerset, MA, age 93, passed away in Lexington, SC on February 21, 2019 from complications from pneumonia. Alan was born in March 1925 in Fall River, MA. He was the youngest of four brothers and came from a family with generations of sea captains. After graduating from Durfee High School in Fall River, MA, he enlisted at the age of seventeen in the U.S. Navy and was part of the D-Day invasion of Normandy in World War II. After discharge from the U.S. Navy, he began a career on the high seas. He was a docking master, tugboat captain with radar endorsements, and held a Masters of Oceans Certificate. He spent over forty years as a Harbor Pilot based in Providence, R.I. He was married to his loving wife, Alice May for sixty-three years until she passed away in 2015. He was a Master Mason for 68 years. He enjoyed fishing, various woodworking projects, and spending time with his family. Alan is survived by his son Kenneth Lancashire (Marnee) of East Madison, N.H.; daughter Carol Ann Saari (C.W.) Lexington, SC; and granddaughter Amanda Saari of Rock Hill, SC. A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date. Donations in Alan's memory may be made to , 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411 Published in The State on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.