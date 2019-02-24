Alan Bradford Lancashire LEXINGTON Alan Bradford Lancashire, formerly of Somerset, MA, age 93, passed away in Lexington, SC on February 21, 2019 from complications from pneumonia. Alan was born in March 1925 in Fall River, MA. He was the youngest of four brothers and came from a family with generations of sea captains. After graduating from Durfee High School in Fall River, MA, he enlisted at the age of seventeen in the U.S. Navy and was part of the D-Day invasion of Normandy in World War II. After discharge from the U.S. Navy, he began a career on the high seas. He was a docking master, tugboat captain with radar endorsements, and held a Masters of Oceans Certificate. He spent over forty years as a Harbor Pilot based in Providence, R.I. He was married to his loving wife, Alice May for sixty-three years until she passed away in 2015. He was a Master Mason for 68 years. He enjoyed fishing, various woodworking projects, and spending time with his family. Alan is survived by his son Kenneth Lancashire (Marnee) of East Madison, N.H.; daughter Carol Ann Saari (C.W.) Lexington, SC; and granddaughter Amanda Saari of Rock Hill, SC. A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date. Donations in Alan's memory may be made to , 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Lancashire.
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 24, 2019