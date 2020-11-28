1/
Alan Lovette
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Lovette
July 30, 1949 - November 25, 2020
Camden, South Carolina - Funeral service Alan Randolph Lovette, 71, will be held on Friday at 7:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints – Camden Ward. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Missionary Fund.
Mr. Lovette passed away at Dorn VA Medical Center on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born in Rock Hill, he was the son of the late Noah Hester and Rosa Lucille Mobley Lovette. He served in the Untied States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from K&W Cafeteria where he was a manager. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Surviving are his wife, Karen Medlin Lovette; son, Alan R. Lovette, Jr. (Lisa) of Rock Hill; daughter, Alicia L. Wilson of Camden; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by son, Brian N. Lovette; grandson, Jeffrey Taylor; sisters, Carol L. Calhoun, Jean L. Schwing and Sylvia A. Lovette; and brother, Ronald Lovette.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral service
07:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints – Camden Ward
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved