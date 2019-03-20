Alan E. Smith LEXINGTON Funeral services for Alan E. Smith, 79, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1130 St. Peters Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Mr. Smith was born February 1, 1940 in Lexington, SC, and passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was a son of the late Sadie Long and Espor Smith. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Rebecca Smith; three sons, Dwight (Bubba) Smith (Mandy) of Lexington, Steve Smith (Donna) of Lexington and Tim Smith of Birmingham, AL; four grandchildren, Derrick, Cody, Chris and Kayla Smith, and two brothers, Wayne (Delores) and Johnny (Brenda) Smith. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Mar. 20, 2019