Alan Wilcox

Alan L. Wilcox
October 7, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Alan L. Wilcox, 54, of Blythewood, SC died unexpectedly on October 7, 2020. He was a graduate of Spring Valley High School. At the time of his death he was employed by ADT Security Systems. He was also a US Air Force veteran having served during Desert Storm.
Alan is survived by his siblings, Ruth Fay Bush of Lincoln, RI, Gail Davis and Karen Lowell of Smithfield, RI, Lynn Booth of East Greenwich, RI, Mark Wilcox of Seekonk, MA, Wendy Silva of Hagerstown, MD, and Brian Wilcox. He is also survived by his longtime girlfriend, Rena Sellers of Blythewood, SC, and her daughters, Elizabeth (Lizzy) Jane Zerbst (son Alan Dale, daughter Evelyn Elaine) of Albuquerque, NM, and Jackie Sellers of Blythewood, SC. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth M, Wilcox, father, Edward George Wilcox and sister, Sandra Reali.
Due to Covid-19, services will be private. Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.