Albert Ray Adcock LEXINGTON Memorial services for Albert Ray Adcock will be on June 11, 2020 at Southland Memorial Gardens and interment will follow at the cemetery. Ray passed away on Friday, June 5 th . Ray was born in Angelus, SC to the late Joseph Henry and Fannie Mae Braddock Adcock. Ray is survived by a daughter, Teresa (Jeff) Cain and son, Jeff Adcock; grandchildren, Jason (Lana) Cain, Erica (Ronald) Odom- McCumbers, Nicole (Chris) Fassett, Morgan (Oggy) Donkov; great-grandchildren, Alexis and Reece Odom, Dawson and Dakota Rae McCumbers, Christopher and Kyleigh Fassett, Laelyn, Lawson and baby boy due in September, Cain; sisters, Bernice "Punk" McPherson, Edith Kirkley, Bobbie Jean "Pud" (Joseph) Mintz and sister-in-law, Marietta Adcock. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Nannie Horton Adcock; wife, Elaine Hicks Adcock; son, Michael (Mike); brothers, John "Buck", William (Bill), Joseph (Joe), James, Harold "Son", Russell "Jitter"; and sisters, Lois Adcock, Carolyn "Tudy" Stewart, Ruth Kirkley and Lula "Granny" Kirkley and infant sibling. Ray was a member of SC Antiques Auto Club and a founding member of the Sandlapper Region AACA Car Club of Columbia. Ray is a Purple Heart recipient with the US Navy serving aboard the USS Fredderick C. Davis Destroyer Escort 136, which was sunk in April 1945 by a German submarine in the Atlantic Ocean during WWII. He survived more than four (4) hours in frigid and shark-infested waters until his rescue by USS Otter (DE 210). After his discharge, he married his high school sweetheart and worked in Columbia for over 40 years which included Sears Roebuck, Adcock's Phillips 66 Station (Five Points area), Ray Adcock Motors (Broad River Road) and then self-employment rebuilding alternators, starters and generators. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 128 Stonemark Lane, Columbia, SC 29210 in memory of A. Ray, Elaine H. and Michael R. Adcock. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Published in The State on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
Lexington, SC 29072
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
