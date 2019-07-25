Albert "Al" Baldwin Anderson - Albert "Al" Daniel Baldwin, 60, of Anderson, South Carolina, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. Al was the husband of Virginia "Jennie" Baldwin. Funeral services for Al will be held at Dukes Harley Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 26, followed by a graveside service at Wesley Grove United Methodist Church in Cordova, SC. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 25, and from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Friday before the service at Dukes Harley Funeral Home in Orangeburg, SC. Al was a graduate of Clemson University and a die-hard Tiger fan. He worked for AgSouth Farm Credit in Anderson for 33 years, most recently holding the title of Senior Vice President and Regional Business Development Manager. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wesley Grove United Methodist Church, ? Elaine Vincent, PO Box 175, Cordova, SC 29039. Further details and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on July 25, 2019