Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Burke. View Sign

Albert "Speedy" Burke WEST COLUMBIA - Albert "Speedy" Burke, 93, widower of Sadie Carr Burke, resident of Lexington Place, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center. Born August 16, 1925 in Gainesville, GA, he was a son of the late Lillie Burke Savage. Albert was a self-employed contractor and was a WWII US Army Veteran. He was a member of Cayce First Baptist Church and was a long-time volunteer fireman with the Cayce Fire Department. He loved hunting and fishing and most of all the time he spent with his family. Surviving are a daughter, Peggy (Tommy) Penn of Cayce; a brother, Fred (Joanne) Savage of Georgia; two grandchildren, Tony (Brittany) Penn of Irmo and Keli Branham of Cayce. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2PM Saturday, February 23rd at Cayce First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Ken Harmon and Rev. Larry Shull officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Southland Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2PM at the church. Those desiring to make memorials may do so to Cayce First Baptist Church or Ravenwood Baptist Church. Thompson Funeral of West Columbia is serving the Burke Family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Albert "Speedy" Burke WEST COLUMBIA - Albert "Speedy" Burke, 93, widower of Sadie Carr Burke, resident of Lexington Place, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center. Born August 16, 1925 in Gainesville, GA, he was a son of the late Lillie Burke Savage. Albert was a self-employed contractor and was a WWII US Army Veteran. He was a member of Cayce First Baptist Church and was a long-time volunteer fireman with the Cayce Fire Department. He loved hunting and fishing and most of all the time he spent with his family. Surviving are a daughter, Peggy (Tommy) Penn of Cayce; a brother, Fred (Joanne) Savage of Georgia; two grandchildren, Tony (Brittany) Penn of Irmo and Keli Branham of Cayce. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2PM Saturday, February 23rd at Cayce First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Ken Harmon and Rev. Larry Shull officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Southland Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2PM at the church. Those desiring to make memorials may do so to Cayce First Baptist Church or Ravenwood Baptist Church. Thompson Funeral of West Columbia is serving the Burke Family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close