Albert "Speedy" Burke WEST COLUMBIA - Albert "Speedy" Burke, 93, widower of Sadie Carr Burke, resident of Lexington Place, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center. Born August 16, 1925 in Gainesville, GA, he was a son of the late Lillie Burke Savage. Albert was a self-employed contractor and was a WWII US Army Veteran. He was a member of Cayce First Baptist Church and was a long-time volunteer fireman with the Cayce Fire Department. He loved hunting and fishing and most of all the time he spent with his family. Surviving are a daughter, Peggy (Tommy) Penn of Cayce; a brother, Fred (Joanne) Savage of Georgia; two grandchildren, Tony (Brittany) Penn of Irmo and Keli Branham of Cayce. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2PM Saturday, February 23rd at Cayce First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Ken Harmon and Rev. Larry Shull officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Southland Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2PM at the church. Those desiring to make memorials may do so to Cayce First Baptist Church or Ravenwood Baptist Church. Thompson Funeral of West Columbia is serving the Burke Family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com