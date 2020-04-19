Albert C. Morgan PROSPERITY Albert C. "Al" Morgan of Prosperity, SC passed away on April 13, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland. He was born in Columbia, SC to the late Palmer and Bessie Morgan. He was a World War II veteran. He retired from IRS in Miami, FL after 33 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Nell B. Morgan of 70 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Debra Morgan and son, Victor "Vic" Morgan (Wanda) of Valdosta, GA; grandchildren, Melissa Wilkerson and Robin Morgan; great grandchildren, Morgan Wilkerson and Caroline Smith; one brother, James Morgan. The family will be having a private service at Elmwood Cemetery on April 21, 2020. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Apr. 19, 2020