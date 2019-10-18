Albert E. Sanders FOLLY BEACH - Albert E. Sanders, 85, of Folly Beach, husband to beloved wife of 62 years Randa C. Sanders, entered into eternal rest on October 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born on May 18, 1934 in Columbia, South Carolina, Albert was the son of the late Rodman and Evelyn Sanders. Albert worked at the Charleston Museum as the Curator of Natural History, retiring in 2012 after 44 years. His keen interest in paleontology and history lead to numerous opportunities to travel around the world. He received an honorary doctorate from the College of Charleston for his numerous contributions in the field of Natural History. Besides his wife, Albert is survived by his three daughters, Rene Jones and late husband Barry Jones of Summerville, South Carolina, Lynn Bustle and husband Ricky Bustle of Athens, Georgia, Penny Easterby and husband Glenn Easterby of James Island, South Carolina. His five grandchildren, Rebecca Rogers, Brad Bustle, Sarah Fitzpatrick, Kellen Easterby, Korey Easterby, and great grandchild, Hampton Rogers, also survive Albert. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 12:30 pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation. The service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:30 pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation. The burial will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 for family members after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Albert's memory may be sent to and/or . Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494.

