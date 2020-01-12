Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Ellisor. View Sign Service Information Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services 5400 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC 29212 (803)-772-1231 Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Eddie (Peavine) Ellisor WEST COLUMBIA The Funeral Service to celebrate the life of Albert Eddie (Peavine) Ellisor 78 will be on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church, 3011 Leaphart Road, W Columbia, SC 29169. The Rev. Gina Metze, Pastor will officiate assisted by Chaplain David Deming of All Seasons Hospice and Ms. Ruthie Brennen, Cantor. Burial will follow at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday January 13, 2020 at Temples Halloran Funeral Home at 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Albert Eddie (Peavine) Ellisor was the first born son of Albert Eddie Ellisor, Sr. and Lynn Rae Roof Ellisor. Eddie (Peavine) Ellisor was called home to his Heavenly Father on January 8, 2020. God's Grace was the victor. Albert Eddie (Peavine) Ellisor was born August 20, 1941 and was predeceased by his parents and his youngest brother Michael Rae Ellisor, Attorney. Eddie's living sibling is Walter Gerald (Jerry) Ellisor, Pharmacist. Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Virginia Thornton Ellisor and his children Eleanor Henry, Amanda Phillips, Albert Gregor (Pod) Ellisor and grandchildren Molly and Mitchell Phillips and Jacob and Erica Henry. Albert was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Eddie attended Brookland Cayce High School and had formed life long bonds and cherished friendships with many of his classmates and 1959 graduates. He enjoyed sports and played Little League Baseball as a young man. He was a die hard fan and supporter of the USC Gamecocks and followed all their victories and defeats. Eddie's life long career was as a Civil Engineer for Owens Steel Company, later CSI. He designed steel for high-rise skyscrapers as a draftsman and later in his career as an estimator who calculated the cost of the steel in Owens's structures in the U.S. and world wide. After retiring from the Steel Industry, Eddie and his wife, Virginia managed their investment properties in Cayce and West Columbia, S.C. The family wishes to extend our sincere thank you to The Haven in the Summit, All Seasons Hospice, and all the wonderful, loving care givers, nurses, and doctors. Very special thanks to wonderful nurses Kim Young, Kirsta, Debra and to Dr. Stan McCloy. You are all very special angels. Thank you for caring for and loving Albert, who is now at peace and together with his earthly parents and his heavenly Father. Praise be to God. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Hermon Lutheran Church which has been the spiritual home for Eddie since birth, and for generations of Ellisors and Roofs who built the church on their family lands.

