Albert Joseph French, Sr. LEXINGTON Albert Joseph French, Sr., 82, of Lexington, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family and his beloved pets, November 18, 2019. He was born March 12, 1937 in Augusta, Georgia to the late Doris and Robert French. He served in the United States Navy, was a teacher, a pilot, Shop Foreman at Central Chevrolet; later retired as a Claims Adjuster and Investigator for Aetna Life and Casualty. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda, his sons Albert Joseph French, Jr. of Lexington, Edwin French and wife Melody of Asheville, NC, and daughter Robin French of Lexington, grandchildren, Meredith French of Columbia, Marshall French of Lexington, and Erika Marler of Asheville, NC. He is also survived by his sister Barbara McCeney of Laurel Maryland, niece, Margie McCeney, and nephew, Robert McCeney. A memorial service will be held at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1000 Spring Hill Road, Gilbert, SC 29054 on Sunday, December 8th, at 3pm, with a private burial in Augusta, Georgia at a later date. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Epworth Children's Home 2900 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205 or Shiloh United Methodist Church 1000 Spring Hill Road Gilbert, SC 29054. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest boot at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Nov. 24, 2019