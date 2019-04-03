Albert Johnson WINNSBORO - Funeral services for Mr. Albert Johnson, 94, of 3658 Greenbrier Mosseydale Rd, will be held at 1:00pm, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Matthews First Baptist Church, Winnsboro, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held from 1pm to 8pm today at Glovers Memorial Chapel. Born in Fairfield County, Albert Johnson died March 30. Surviving: sons, Abdullah Furqan, Melvin Johnson, Londell Johnson; daughters, Mary Lou Johnson, Barbara Miller, Janice Johnson; sisters, Trifoster Jackson, Willie Bell Turner, Mary Frances Trapp, Lillie J. Owens, Cora Bell Johnson, Louise Harris and a host of other relatives and friends.
|
Glover's Memorial Chapel
322 South Vanhorst
Winnsboro, SC 29180
803-635-9959
Published in The State on Apr. 3, 2019