Albert Lawrence Stallings BROOKHAVEN, GA - Albert Lawrence Stallings, Jr., formerly of Columbia, SC, died May 20, 2020 at his home in Atlanta, GA. Al was born on April 18, 1945 in Roanoke Rapids, NC and was the only child of the late Albert Lawrence Stallings, Sr. and the late Maudine Chichester Stallings. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lucy Biddle Stallings; son Albert Lawrence Stallings III; daughter Lucinda Stallings Parker; son-in-law Middleton Albert Parker, Jr.; and grandchildren Middleton, George, Charlie, Stallings and Lucy, all of Atlanta; three brothers-in-law, Byron, John and Mark Biddle; and a sister-in-law, Cindy Williams. An Eagle Scout, Al was a graduate of North Carolina Wesleyan College and completed graduate work in Meteorology at the University of Oklahoma. A Captain in the US Air Force, he was the youngest commander ever of a weather unit. When he left the Air Force, he became a financial advisor with EF Hutton and later managed the A.G. Edwards & Sons office in Columbia, SC for eleven years until his retirement in 2010. Over the years, he was active at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher, church school superintendent and youth director. He and Lucy retired to Lake Murray in 2008 and lived there until they moved to Atlanta to be near their grandchildren in 2016. Al was a people person and made friends wherever he went. He loved traveling, boating, working in his yard, following and discussing the financial markets and just being with his "LuLu". Memorials may be made in his honor to the MSA Coalition at www.multiplesystematrophy.org.
Published in The State on May 24, 2020.