Albert Lee Pollard, Jr. EASLEY, SC - Albert Lee Pollard, Jr., 61, of Easley, SC, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at McCall Hospice House. Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Albert Lee Pollard, Sr. and the late Betty Louise Rainey. Mr. Pollard was a retired Automotive Paint Salesman, his biggest customer was NASCAR; he was a former Florida Amateur Golden Gloves Welterweight Champion and he was a member of Mt. Creek Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife, Kathryn M. Pollard; three daughters, Brooke Jones, Allison Wright (Andrew) and Anna Pollard; 3 sisters, Debbie Petty, Charlene Pittman (Tommy) and Toni Greer (Glenn); 1 brother, Allen Pollard (Rhonda); 5 grandchildren, Jordan Bargiol, Jaydon Poole, Leilani Arnold, Cooper Wright and Lexie Pollard; 10 nephews and 7 nieces. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother Tim Pollard and his step-mother, Betty Marie Pollard. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Monday afternoon at The Howze Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 PM Monday at the mortuary prior to the service. The family will be at the home of his daughter, Allison Wright. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lee Pollard Memorial Fund, c/o The Howze Mortuary, P.O. Box 369, Travelers Rest, SC 29690. The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051

