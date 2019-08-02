Albert McDonald, Sr. WINNSBORO-Albert McDonald, Sr., 97, of Winnsboro passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Susan McDonald Myers (William); one grandchild, two step-grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Ruth Reynolds McDonald, Albert is predeceased by two sons, Thurmond K. McDonald and Albert McDonald, Jr.; and stepdaughter, Gloria Diane Willis. Funeral services will be held at 3 o'clock Pm Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Winnsboro First Church of the Nazarene conducted by Reverend Harry Varn. Burial will follow in Stephen Greene Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour before the service in the church. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the McDonald family.
Published in The State on Aug. 2, 2019