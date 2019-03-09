Albert W. Pendarvis (7/22/52) BOWMAN - Albert W. Pendarvis, 66, a lifetime resident of Bowman, SC and clip_image001retired sergeant of the Army National Guard, passed away peacefully at home on March 7, 2019 after an extended illness.clip_image002 Albert is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife clip_image003of 47 years, Diane (Drawdy), his son Michael (Pendarvis) Hello and son-in-law Anthony Hello of New York City, his niece Stacy (Drawdy) Martin and her husband Robert Martin of Orangeburg, Stacy's son Larry James (LJ) Smith, and four siblings and their families. Throughout his life, Albert actively participated in the Bowman clip_image004Southern Methodist Church community, including serving on its Board of Stewards, in the Cartwright Men's Fellowship, and at Adult Sunday School. Albert also led the tapes ministry program which brought audio of church services to community members who could not attend in person. Outside of the Church, Albert was a member of the Confederation of the Blind, Toastmasters, and the American Legion. He positioned flags around the community of Bowman for occasions such as the 4th of July. At home, he enjoyed outdoor pursuits, Western and mystery films, and time spent with family and friends. The Pendarvis family thanks the community of Bowman for their support throughout his illness (notably Mr. Jimmy Weathers and Ms. Donna Kirven), the medical staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City especially Dr. Aaron Goldberg, Dr. Anna Price of Bowman, and Pam Crisp of Homestead Hospice. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the residence. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Bowman Southern Methodist Church in Bowman. Rev. Marvin Clark and Pastor Anthony Curcio will be officiating. Burial will follow at Bowman Memorial Gardens in Bowman, S.C. Pallbearers will be Michael Hello, Anthony Hello, Travis Carter, Randy Boland, Jimmy Weathers and Jeff Lewis. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Bowman Southern Methodist Church at P.O. Box 187 Bowman, S.C. 29018 or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at 1275 York Ave. New York, NY 10065 in Albert's name. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Thompson Funeral Home - Orangeburg
1012 Whitman St
Orangeburg, SC 29115
(803) 534-1241
Published in The State on Mar. 9, 2019