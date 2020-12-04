1/1
Dr. Albert Stevens
1932 - 2020
Dr. Albert Stevens
July 4, 1932 - November 30, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina -
Dr. Alonzo Stevens was born in Greenwood, SC, to the late Charles Stratford and Bennie Chappelle Stevens. He passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was a lifelong educator and writer. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Dr. Stevens was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Stevens. Those left to cherish his memory: are his son, Carlton (Guimin Xu) Stevens; brothers, James Stevens, Charles (Johnetta) Stevens; sisters, Robin and Sharon Stevens; 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and host of other loving relatives and friends.



Published in The State on Dec. 4, 2020.
