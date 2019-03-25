Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Tenny. View Sign

Albert Curtis Tenny "Skip" IRMO - Albert Curtis "Skip" Tenny died on March 23, 2019 at his home in Irmo, SC. Born in 1933 in Hackensack, NJ, he was the son of Karl Tenny and Ester Larsen Tenny. He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Long Tenny, sons Brie and Mike Tenny, John Mitchell (Joy) and a daughter Marianne Warren (John), grandchildren: Stephanie, Patrick, Bradley, Christopher, Michael, Mitchell, Johnny, Jennifer, Hope and Nicole, and great grands: Addilynn, Gray and Brenton, a brother Rick and sister Kelly. He is predeceased by his first wife Marge and sister Joan. After four years in the Navy and graduating from Fairleigh Dickinson University, he worked for Hackensack Cable which moved to South Carolina as Carolina Steel and Wire where he retired after 42 years as a "company man." Skip had a huge repertoire of knowledge including business, history, words to songs of the 40's and 50's, the Bible, and all things mechanical. Members of the family always thought of him as "the guy to call" if answers were needed. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, preceded by visitation at 9:45, at Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church. Burial will be held at Salem United Methodist Church immediately following the service. In the words of Skip, "That's it! Anything else would be superfluous!" In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church, 1500 Broad River Rd., Columbia, SC, 29210, or the . Memories and condolences may be shared at

