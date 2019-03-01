Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Alberta Car Brown CAYCE - Mrs. Alberta Car Brown was born in Cayce, SC on July 23, 1924 to the late Trudel Car and Ellen Hunter. She transitioned from this earthly life on February 24, 2019 at her home in Cayce, SC. Mrs. Brown was raised by her aunt and uncle Jessie and Clyde Henderson after losing her mother at a young age. Mrs. Brown married the love of her life, the late Mr. Willie Eugene Brown on September 17, 1954. Mrs. Brown was an active member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Senior Usher Board and the Kitchen Committee. Mrs. Brown was a recipient of the 2019 Henry Lee Owens award. Mrs. Brown was truly loved by her family. She leaves to mourn her passing, her children, two daughters, Alfredia (Special Son, Jerry) Christian, and Denise Brown; one son, John Willie Brown; two granddaughters, Farrah (Chris) Burgess and Joy Christian; one grandson, Kristopher Christian; one great granddaughter, Eriqa Edwards; special daughters, Marie Brown and Roseanne Leysath; son-in-law, two sisters, Frances Jackson and Gladys Perry; nine sisters-in-love, three brothers-in-love, and a host of family and friends who will miss her dearly. The homegoing service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, 1:00 pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1908 Wilkinson Street, Cayce, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Condolences may be sent by visiting

2930 Colonial Drive

Columbia , SC 29203

Funeral Home Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home

