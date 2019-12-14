Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alberta C. Simmons. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Service 2:00 PM Bible Way Church of Atlas Road 2440 Atlas Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mother Alberta C. Simmons COLUMBIA - Mother Alberta C. Simmons, who was affectionately known as "Bert" to many, was born on March 4, 1926, to the late Mr. Wille and Mrs. Sylvia Brown Childs of Columbia, South Carolina. Mother Simmons finished her course and transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Mother Simmons was educated in the Richland County Public School system. She was employed with Oxford Manufactory for many years in the late 1960s. She later became an employee of the Bible Way Daycare Center, where she maintained employment for several years prior to retirement. Mother Simmons began her spiritual journey many years ago as a youth at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Arthurtown, Columbia, SC. She and 12 others were Charter members of the Bible Way Church of Arthurtown. The church later moved to Atlas Road, where she remained a very faithful member. Cherishing her precious memories are her three sons, Albert (Gloria) Simmons, Ronnie Simmons and Stephon Simmons; two daughters, Edith Brown and Celia (Lonnie) Nesbitt; daughter-in-law, Karen L. Simmons; son-in-law, James Jackson; 19 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. A host of loving relatives, friends, church family and a special cousin, Mother Jannie R. Jackson. The homegoing service for Mother Alberta C. Simmons will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019, 2:00 PM at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, 2440 Atlas Road with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

