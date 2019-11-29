Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alberta Naomi Kennedy Williams. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Alberta Naomi Kennedy Williams COLUMBIA - A life well lived, Mrs. Alberta Naomi Kennedy Williams entered this earthly realm on May 6, 1934; born to Rev. Clarence and Louisa Harrell in Horrell Hill, South Carolina. Her childhood was full of light and laughter as she was the eighth of twelve beautiful children. Alberta attended the public schools of South Carolina and grew to become a successful seamstress and mother. Her membership at Temple Zion Baptist is made memorable by her service on various ministries. She retired from working in the textile industry after 40 years. Her legacy lives on in the lives of her two living siblings; Herbert (Lavern) Harrell and Eleanor Mims; seven children, Nesbit Kennedy, Jr., Angela (Tillmon) Posey, Earl Kennedy, Ronald Kennedy, Millicent Kennedy, Fran Brown, and Jacqueline (Roston) Knox; 3 step-children, Emilio (Bonnie) Williams, Kevin (Iris) Williams, and Tonya Hamlett, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and a multitude of extended family, relatives, and friends. The memorial service for Mrs. Alberta Naomi Kennedy Williams will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, 1:00 PM at Temple Zion Baptist Church, 1174 Heyward Brockington Road. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

