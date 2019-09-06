Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albertha Porter. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Service 11:00 AM Hopewell Baptist Church 6882 Choppee Road Georgetown , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Albertha Porter COLUMBIA - In the early morning of Thursday, August 29, 2019, God peacefully returned unto him, his faithful servant Albertha Irene Porter. Albertha, affectionately known as Bertha, was born on January 25, 1941 in Georgetown County, South Carolina to the late Albert and Irene Porter. At an early age, Bertha accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior, and became a member of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. She was educated in Georgetown County public schools, and in 1959 she graduated from the Inaugural Graduating Class of Choppee High School. Bertha was an excellent student and served as Class Speaker. She continued her education at Horry-Georgetown Technical College and Coastal Carolina University, where she received her degree in nursing. Operating in her gift to serve, Bertha spent her life caring for others in need. She retired after 25 years of nursing service at Georgetown Memorial Hospital in Georgetown, SC. However, Bertha's greatest act of service was lovingly caring for both of her aging parents until their death. She placed her parent's health and wellbeing first and compassionately sacrificed her time to ensure that they received the best quality of care. Bertha loved her family, and enjoyed spending time with them. She was an expert in hospitality, and ensured that her family felt at home and loved whenever they visited. Bertha loved to cook, and one thing that brought her joy was cooking one of her signature cuisines for visiting family members. Bertha was an avid reader, and enjoyed sharing her latest booklist. Despite being from a small town, Bertha loved fashion and would often search catalogs to purchase the latest fashion trends. On a trip to visit her sister in Cleveland, Ohio, Bertha was able to experience two of her passions; spending time with her family and having a shopping spree in a "big city". Bertha said that her trip to Cleveland was one she would always remember and cherish. Bertha, was preceded in death by her parents, youngest brother, Johnnie Porter; and sisters, Mary Nelson and Willie Mae Izzard. Love ones left to cherish and celebrate her memory include: three siblings, Anna Grace (Lauris) Barcus of Cleveland, Ohio; James (Daisy) Porter of Columbia, South Carolina; Dorothy (Sam) Rhue of Columbia, South Carolina; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Ms. Albertha will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11:00 AM at Hopewell Baptist Church, 6882 Choppee Road, Georgetown, South Carolina with burial in the church cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com Published in The State on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

