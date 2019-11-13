Alegría Esther "Joy" Tuggy BATESBURG, SC - Alegría Esther "Joy" Tuggy, of Batesburg, died Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was born September 20, 1922, in Carúpano, Venezuela, to Donald and Faith Turner. She lived at the Westervelt Home for Missionary Children in Batesburg from age 12 through high school. After she graduated from Columbia Bible College in 1943, she immediately left for Venezuela as a missionary. In 1946, she married Alfred Tuggy, also a missionary kid from Venezuela. She served as a teacher and music director at the Las Delicias Bible Institute in Venezuela for 25 years, and for 17 years at the Seminario Evangelico Asociado. When they returned to the USA in 1986, settling eventually in Batesburg, Joy supported her husband in writing various Spanish-Greek Biblical reference works and translation projects. Joy was a long-time member of the Church of the Open Door in Los Angeles, California, but in SC, she attended St. Paul's Ind. Methodist in Batesburg and First Presbyterian in Columbia. Her heart was always searching for ways to love and serve God, her family, and those around her. Joy is survived by her 9 children, 26 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, her parents, her three siblings, a grandson, and a daughter-in-law. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock, Wednesday, November 13, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home, 115 Pine Street in Batesburg. A memorial service will be held at 3 o'clock on Monday, November 18, at Christ Community Church, 144 East Columbia Avenue, Batesburg-Leesville. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 13, 2019