Aleshia Michelle Doub Owens (1985 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
  • "Aleshia was one of the kindest most hard-working people I..."
    - Lucas Hallman
Service Information
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC
29072
(803)-359-6118
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Lexington Presbyterian Church
246 Barr Road
Lexington, SC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodridge Memorial Park
138 Corley Mill Road
Lexington, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Aleshia Michelle Doub Owens BURLINGTON Aleshia Michelle Doub Owens, 34, was born February 22, 1985 in West Columbia, SC and passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was the daughter of David M. Doub and Katrina Austin Baker. Aleshia is survived by her husband, Derek Owens; father and step-mother, David Doub (Alyson); mother, Katrina Austin Baker; step-father and mother-in-law, Doug and Debra Sox; father-in-law, Mark Owens (Michelle); brother, Chris Doub (Lauren Brown); step-sister, Julia Head (Justin); and grandmother, Canara Doub. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Lexington Presbyterian Church, 246 Barr Road, Lexington, SC 29072 with interment to follow at Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details