Aleshia Michelle Doub Owens BURLINGTON Aleshia Michelle Doub Owens, 34, was born February 22, 1985 in West Columbia, SC and passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was the daughter of David M. Doub and Katrina Austin Baker. Aleshia is survived by her husband, Derek Owens; father and step-mother, David Doub (Alyson); mother, Katrina Austin Baker; step-father and mother-in-law, Doug and Debra Sox; father-in-law, Mark Owens (Michelle); brother, Chris Doub (Lauren Brown); step-sister, Julia Head (Justin); and grandmother, Canara Doub. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Lexington Presbyterian Church, 246 Barr Road, Lexington, SC 29072 with interment to follow at Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Oct. 16, 2019